Latest book on the Babe is a Ruthian effort

“I was shocked at how cogent some of his statements were that showed he understood marketing,” Leavy said, explaining why she structured the book around Ruth on an exhibition baseball tour after the fabled 1927 season with Lou Gehrig. It builds up to a show at the Wrigley Field in L.A. surrounded by Hollywood stars, where he would circle back and take $30,000 to star as himself in a silent movie called “Babe Comes Home.” This, while pondering if the Yankees’ standing offer of $52,000 (same as the previous three years) wasn’t underselling his worth.