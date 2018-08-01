Watch: Benoit Paire destroys three tennis rackets during an epic meltdown at the Citi Open

Benoit Paire was having a rough night on Tuesday, and multiple tennis rackets paid the price.
During and immediately after his 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 loss to Marcos Baghdatis at the Citi Open in Washington, Paire took his frustration out on his equipment.
The first incident started when Paire, ranked No. 55 in the world ATP rankings, fell down while hitting the ball into the net to fall behind 5-2 in the final set. As he sat on the ground, he slammed his racket down four times before getting up and spiking it onto the court while walking to the sideline.
When he got to his bench, Paire spotted another racket on the ground, stomped on it and threw it onto the court as well. He was then docked a penalty point for his outburst.
But Paire wasn’t finished showing his temper. Just after match point — on which he didn’t even attempt to return Baghdatis’ serve — Paire smashed a third racket onto the court while walking toward the net.
Paire, who is expected to be fined for his behavior, blew a kiss to the booing crowd as he left the court at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.
Baghdatis, ranked No. 91 in the world, tried to comfort Paire on the sideline before the final game. Coincidentally, Baghdatis is well known for destroying four rackets during an epic meltdown of his own at the 2012 Australian Open.