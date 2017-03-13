UCLA will host Boise State in women's NCAA tournament opener

UCLA will host Boise State in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.

The Bruins, 23-8, are a No. 4 seed while the Mountain West champion Broncos, 25-7, are a No. 13 seed.

If the Bruins advance through the first two rounds they will probably face top overall seed Connecticut in the Bridgeport Regional. The Huskies are 32-0 and have won 107 consecutive games and four consecutive national titles.

South Carolina, 27-4 and the Southeastern Conference champion, is the No. 1 seed in the Stockton Regional and will open against No. 16 UNC Asheville in Columbia, S.C.

West Virginia stunned Baylor to win the Big 12 tournament, but the Bears earned an at-large berth as the No. 1 seed in the Oklahoma City Regional. Baylor, 30-3, will host No. 16 Texas Southern in an opener in Waco, Texas.

Notre Dame, 30-3, is the No. 1 seed in the Lexington Regional and will open against No. 16 Robert Morris in South Bend, Ind.

Long Beach State, making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1992 after winning the Big West tournament, is a No. 15 seed and will open against No. 2 Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. on Friday.

Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team.

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry