Follow along for live updates from UFC 207 in Las Vegas where Ronda Rousey will face champion Amanda Nunes, ending her long layoff after a loss in late 2015 against Holly Holm.

Join the Los Angeles Times' boxing and MMA writer Lance Pugmire for news and analysis as it happens. Also, check out the scene from around Las Vegas in what promises to be one of the biggest UFC events in history.

UFC 207: What time will it start and what channel will it be on?

Main Card (Starts at 7 p.m. PT on PPV)

Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka

Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on FS1)

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Alex Garcia vs. Mike Pyle

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch

UFC 207: Watch Amanda Nunes break down what she expects from Ronda Rousey

UFC 207: Is Dominick Cruz the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world? He thinks so

LAS VEGAS

UFC 207: Nunes jabs at Rousey ahead of bout

Lance Pugmire

Amanda Nunes was informed by the UFC that since Ronda Rousey was not participating in Wednesday’s news conference and public workout, Nunes didn’t have to, either.

“I don’t know what is wrong with this girl, I’m going to be honest with you,” Nunes told a small group of reporters Tuesday. “If she wants to play these games, she’s playing with the wrong person. I’m very focused and I know how I’m going to stop her. I can’t wait.”

UFC 207: What's behind Ronda Rousey's reclusive behavior? One UFC champion weighs in

Lance Pugmire
Ronda Rousey fights for the first time in over a year on Friday. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
Ronda Rousey fights for the first time in over a year on Friday. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Ronda Rousey has been swarmed by an avalanche of criticism following her mystique-shattering knockout loss to Holly Holm last year.

The piling on has intensified due to her reclusive behavior, including comments restricted to chummy, high-profile chats on network television.

But another UFC champion says Rousey's behavior makes perfect sense.

