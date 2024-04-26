Kawhi Leonard, Clippers struggle again in Game 3 loss to the Mavericks

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, trying to drive past Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, finished with nine points, nine rebounds and four turnovers in 25 minutes during Game 3 on Friday night in Dallas.

In a game that became testy in the fourth quarter, the health of Kawhi Leonard was paramount for the Clippers.

Leonard was listed as questionable with right knee inflammation for Game 3, and though he started Friday night, he rarely looked sharp during the Clippers’ 101-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Leonard, who was in and out of the game, departed for the final time with 4:09 left and the Clippers down by 15 points.

He played 25 minutes and produced nine points, nine rebounds and four turnovers in a game the Clippers once trailed by 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Paul George, who was in foul trouble all game, had just 7 points, going three for 11 from the field, one for six from three-point range.

The game grew tense in the fourth quarter when Russell Westbrook, who missed all seven of his shots and all four of his three-pointers to finish with one point, got into it with Luka Doncic, the two of them pushing each other. Westbrook and P.J. Washington then shoved each other. Eventually, Westbrook and Washington, who got into a trash-talking situation with Terance Mann, were given technical fouls and ejected from the game.

The Mavericks now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series behind 22 points from Doncic and 21 from Kyrie Irving. Game 4 is Sunday in Dallas.

Leonard played just 9:57 in the first half, sitting for long stretches, not entering the game in the quarter when the Clippers played small and didn’t have George available because of foul trouble.

Leonard didn’t look fluid on the court, his movements often lethargic.

He came out of the game for the first time with six minutes left in the first quarter and didn’t return until there was 6:58 left in the second quarter.

With 3:01 left in the first half, Leonard was pulled again and didn’t return.

He had three points, four rebounds and two turnovers before heading to the locker room for the intermission.

Leonard had missed the final eight regular-season games and Game 1 of the playoffs with inflammation in his right knee.

But midway through the third quarter, there was a sign from Leonard that he was feeling better.

He drove baseline for a dunk and then rose up for a lob pass from George for a dunk.

George picked up two fouls in the first quarter and his third one with 6:58 left in the second, forcing him to the bench again, leaving the Clippers without one of their top offensive weapons again. He picked up his fourth with 8:57 left in the third tying to defend Doncic.

George picked up his fifth foul 28 seconds into the fourth quarter.