Adam Wieczorek is a Polish grappler with two UFC wins to his credit and a 10-1 MMA record. Marcos Rogerio De Lima is more of a striker and is 4-3 thus far in the UFC.

Round 1. Wieczorek scores a takedown 45 seconds into the fight. Wieczorek looks to get into side position but De Lima powers out and then takes Wieczorek down. With the position in hand, De Lima is conservative. He lands occasional punches on the ground and is content to control Wieczorek for the remainder of the round. 10-9 De Lima.

Round 2. De Lima pushes forward. He throws some leg kicks that land well. The fighters end up in a clinch where action slows. After separation, De Lima lands a quality two punch combination and they end up back in the clinch. Wieczorek backs away from De Lima late and appears quite tired. 10-9 De Lima.