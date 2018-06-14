Advertisement

England's Scott Gregory shoots a 20-over-par 92 at the U.S. Open, but it could have been worse

Chuck Schilken
By
Jun 14, 2018 | 11:10 AM

Hopefully Scott Gregory is familiar with some of the early history of the U.S. Open.

If he is, the English golfer might not feel so bad about shooting a 20-over-par 92 in the opening round of the 2018 event Thursday at Shinnecock Hills, N.Y.

In 1895, Horace Rawlins shot a 91 in the opening round of the very first U.S. Open, according to ThoughtCo., and went on to win the event. So Gregory is only one stroke off the pace of a former champion.

Plus, Gregory isn’t even close to having shot the highest round in U.S. Open history. That distinction belongs to J.D. Tucker, who recorded a 157 in the opening round of the 1898 U.S. Open at Myopia Hunt Club in Hamilton, Mass., according to Golf.com.

Gregory, 23, made par only twice during his 18 holes. He told reporters he was a child the last time he shot in the 90s.

“It's been a long time,” said Gregory, the 2016 British Amateur champion who is playing in the U.S. Open for the first time as a pro. “It's not the week I wanted to revisit it.”

Scott Gregory plays his second shot from the bunker on the second hole during the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. (Andrew Redington / Getty Images)
