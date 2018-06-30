The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match, but they still reached the round of 16 because Colombia beat Senegal 1-0.

Both Japan and Senegal finished the group phase with four points, had the same goal difference and the same amount of goals scored. Starting at this year's tournament, disciplinary records — known as fair play — were added by FIFA as a tiebreaker. Japan had four yellow cards in its three group matches while Senegal had six.