Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat trick with a perfectly taken free kick in the 88th minute to give Portugal a 3-3 draw against Spain on Friday at the World Cup.
Ronaldo had twice given Portugal the lead with first-half goals, but Diego Costa equalized for Spain with a goal in each half. Nacho Fernandez then put the 2010 champions ahead with a one-timer from outside the area in the Group B match.
Spain looked to have successfully overcome its dramatic coaching change on the eve of the tournament but Ronaldo curled a late shot over the wall to force the draw.
Mexican soccer rules in much of the U.S., at least as far as World Cup jersey sales are concerned.
According to a map released by soccer.com, Mexico is the site’s top-selling soccer jersey among teams that qualified for the World Cup in 23 of the 50 states. Not surprisingly, California is one of those states, along with the rest of the southwest portion of the U.S.
Defending champion Germany is the top-seller in seven states.
Aziz Bouhaddouz headed a free kick into his own net in the fifth minute of injury time to gift Iran a 1-0 victory over Morocco on Friday at the World Cup.
Only on the field as a 77th-minute substitute, the Morocco striker dived to reach a curling cross from the left, trying to knock it out of play, but headed the ball into the net past goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui.
At a recent World Cup warm-up match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Mexico’s national soccer team was missing one of its biggest stars: Rafael Marquez, the team’s captain and a legendary defender.
President Trump said in a tweet Friday that he worked hard on the effort to bring the 2026 World Cup to North America and thanked Bob Kraft, owner of the NFL's New England Patriots and Major League Soccer's New England Revolution.
Trump signed letters to FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressing confidence World Cup delegations and fans would be welcomed for the tournament. Although of no legal force, the letters were used in lobbying by the U.S. Soccer Federation and the joint North American bid competed against Morocco's. The North American bid won 134-65 in voting by FIFA members on Wednesday.
Trump tweeted Friday “Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada. I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice.”
Jose Gimenez came to Uruguay's rescue by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Egypt on Friday in Group A of the World Cup.
The Uruguay defender jumped in the area and headed home a free kick late in the 89th minute.
The win is Uruguay’s first in a World Cup opener since 1970, when it went on to reach the semifinals.
For many, the World Cup gives people a chance to sideline politics and unite under the feel-good umbrella of sports diplomacy.
In the current geopolitical climate, fat chance of that.
The World Cup kicked off in Russia after all. (You might have heard a thing or two in the news and all over social media about Russia since the last presidential election.) And one of the other participants in the highly anticipated event is Iran. (Ditto.)
It hasn’t been the smoothest of World Cup preparations for Lionel Messi and Argentina.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup is finally here. Billions worldwide will be tuning in for the monthlong tournament as 32 national teams compete for a chance to become global champion.
Because of the time difference with Russia, where the tournament is beind held, all of the games will be broadcast early in the morning, Pacific time (you can find the full schedule here). Early kickoffs or not, Angelenos have plenty of options to catch the games at public venues.
Russia opened its World Cup on Thursday with a quick, energetic opening ceremony that featured a giant fire bird made from crepe paper, English pop singer Robbie Williams flipping off the cameras, a lot of juggling and a speech from President Vladimir Putin.
Then Russia’s national team went out and provided an encore, riding two goals from Denis Cheryshev and single scores from Yury Gazinsky, Artem Dzuba and Roman Zobnin to a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia before a crowd of 78,011 at Luzhniki Stadium.
Igor Akinfeev picked up the shutout in goal without making a save.