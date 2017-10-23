Sports

World Series live: Dodgers vs. Astros

In their first appearance since 1988, the Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw will take on one-time Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel.

Follow along here for all the pre-game action and live updates during the game from Times reporters Bill Plaschke, Dylan Hernandez, Bill Shaikin and Andy McCullough.

Yasiel Puig has starred in a one-man reality show this postseason

Andy McCullough
Yasiel Puig (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The red light of a television camera beckoned, and so Yasiel Puig obliged. He unclenched his jaws and unfurled the hardest-working muscle on the 2017 Dodgers. As the team celebrated bouncing the Chicago Cubs out of the National League Championship Series last week, Puig wagged his tongue for the viewers in Los Angeles before issuing a proclamation.

"Four more," Puig said. "Four more."

He meant victories, the number necessary to secure the Dodgers’ first World Series championship since 1988. Along the way, there assuredly will be more than four shots of Puig flashing his tongue.

Conceived in a moment of exuberance after a first-round triple, it has become a signature gesture of this postseason. The television broadcasts showed Puig wagging his tongue in the dugout ad nauseam. After a triple in the NLCS, straight-laced Chris Taylor lolled his tongue. On the mound at Wrigley Field after Game 5, the Dodgers gathered for a team picture with their tongues out.

Dodgers vs. Astros: How the teams match up for the World Series

Andy McCullough and
Pedro Moura
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the best-of-seven World Series at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here's a look at how the teams match up:

Projected lineups

POS.; DODGERS; AVG.; HR; RBI; COMMENT

C; Austin Barnes; .289; 8; 38; Started four of five games in NLCS, displacing Yasmani Grandal.

1B; Cody Bellinger; 2.67; 39; 97; Still dangerous, even in slumps, with two playoff homers.

Dave Roberts discusses World Series preparation

An active Corey Seager is happy to be back

Bill Shaikin
Corey Seager (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
On Sunday, for the first time in almost two weeks, Corey Seager was an active baseball player. He took batting practice. He took ground balls. He took a seat before a group of reporters, happily.

"I haven't smiled in a while," Seager said. "It's nice to smile again."

The back strain that sidelined Seager for the National League Championship Series appears healed. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he is “very confident” Seager will be back at shortstop for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

"He said he felt as good he has in weeks," Roberts said.

Seager remained in Los Angeles for treatment while the Dodgers were in Chicago for the final three games of the NLCS. He has moved out of his summer rental home, so he watched the Dodgers clinch their World Series berth from a Los Angeles hotel room.

Times reporters break down the World Series

Austin Barnes on getting mentally prepared for the World Series

Dodgers' berth in World Series enhances Orel Hershiser's legacy

Dylan Hernandez
Orel Hershiser (Tom Gannam / Associated Press)
There will never be another Bulldog. If that wasn't clear already, it is now.

So much for the idea that Orel Hershiser’s place in Dodgers history would be diminished when the franchise made its long-awaited return to the World Series.

If anything, the opposite has happened. The well-rounded strength of these Dodgers has served as a reminder of what their predecessors 29 years ago were lacking, of the incredible heights Hershiser had to reach to make them champions in 1988.

Instead of being reduced to historical footnotes, his accomplishments are more awe-inspiring than they have ever been. The starts on abbreviated rest. The complete games. The absolute dominance.

Hershiser, 59, feels uncomfortable about this kind of talk.

Charlie Culberson is looking forward to his first World Series

Before Kirk Gibson's famous homer, he had to swing along with Mitch

Bill Plaschke
Mitch Poole, a Dodgers ballboy in 1988, holds a bat autographed by Kirk Gibson. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
You've marveled at the swing, laughed at the brake lights, cheered with the fist pumps.

During the 28 years the Dodgers were absent from the World Series, you think you have watched every second of the greatest moment from the last time they were here, from the video of Kirk Gibson’s 1988 walk-off home run that inspired a championship.

The play has been viewed more than 2 million times on YouTube. The call from Vin Scully has been committed to memory. The photograph of Tommy Lasorda running out of the dugout with his arms raised has been framed and immortalized.

You think you've seen all of it.

But now that they’re finally back in the World Series beginning Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, there is something else you should know before your vision moves beyond the most enduring sports play in this city’s history.

You never saw the batboy.

Curtis Granderson on playing in his third World Series

