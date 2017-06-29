Luc Mbah a Moute declines option with Clippers to become a free agent

Luc Mbah a Moute declined his player option with the Clippers Thursday to become an unrestricted free agent, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Mbah a Moute’s deadline to inform the Clippers of his decision was Thursday.
He was expected to earn $2.3 million next season.
He averaged 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 80 games last season for the Clippers.
Mbah a Moute has been with the Clippers for two seasons, and according to the official, would like to re-sign with them.
