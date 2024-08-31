Advertisement
Clippers

Ivica Zubac agrees to three-year extension with the Clippers

Clippers center Ivica Zubac catches his breath during a break in play.
Clippers center Ivica Zubac averaged 16.2 points a game in the playoffs last season.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share via

Ivica Zubac and the Clippers agreed to a $58.6-million, three-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2027-28 season, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel said Saturday.

Zubac averaged a career-high 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds last season, when the 27-year-old center shot 65% from the field. He averaged 16.2 points in the Clippers’ loss to Dallas over six games of the Western Conference playoffs.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: A general overall aerial view of the Intuit Dome construction site on February 25, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

California

Last call? VIPs could drink alcohol until 4 a.m. at new Clippers arena if this bill becomes law

The legislation would allow exclusive members of pricy private suites at the Intuit Dome arena the ignore California law that prohibits the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m.

Aug. 22, 2024

He had one year and $11.7 million remaining on his current deal. Zubac, who was traded from the Lakers in February 2019, is the longest-tenured Clipper as the team prepares to play its first season in its new arena in Inglewood.

More to Read

Clippers

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement