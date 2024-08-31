Ivica Zubac agrees to three-year extension with the Clippers
Ivica Zubac and the Clippers agreed to a $58.6-million, three-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2027-28 season, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel said Saturday.
Zubac averaged a career-high 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds last season, when the 27-year-old center shot 65% from the field. He averaged 16.2 points in the Clippers’ loss to Dallas over six games of the Western Conference playoffs.
He had one year and $11.7 million remaining on his current deal. Zubac, who was traded from the Lakers in February 2019, is the longest-tenured Clipper as the team prepares to play its first season in its new arena in Inglewood.
