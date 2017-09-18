Lakers have agreed to one-year deal with Andrew Bogut

The Lakers have agreed to a one-year deal with Andrew Bogut, according to people familiar with the deal who were not authorized to speak publicly. Bogut is very familiar with Lakers coach Luke Walton’s system, having played for the Golden State Warriors from 2012 to 2016.

Walton was an assistant coach for the Warriors from 2014 to 2016, winning one championship with Golden State and serving as an interim head coach at the start of the 2015-16 season for a span during which he went 39-4.

During the 2015-16 season, Bogut averaged 5.4 points and seven rebounds per game. The previous season, he averaged 6.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Bogut offers interior protection that the Lakers desired.

Bogut, who is Australian, spent the 2016-17 season with the Dallas Mavericks and, briefly, with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bogut is a 7-foot-tall center who was the first overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft.

The Lakers roster has changed dramatically from last season. In free agency, the team’s main signings were Bogut and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Lakers also traded for center Brook Lopez in a deal that sent former Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets. And they drafted UCLA star Lonzo Ball second overall in 2017.

