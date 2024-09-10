Lakers hire Zach Guthrie to coach G league team

The Lakers are hiring NBA assistant Zach Guthrie to coach their G League team, the South Bay Lakers, people with knowledge of the move not authorized to speak publicly on the matter confirmed to The Times. Guthrie has been with the Washington Wizards since 2021.

He replaces Dane Johnson.

The hire, the final key coaching position to be filled in coach JJ Redick’s offseason, is critical with the Lakers planning to prioritize player development.

The South Bay roster could include key young players like last season’s rookies Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis and this year’s draft picks Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. The Lakers also have three players — Colin Castleton, Blake Hinson and Armel Traoré — on two-way contracts.

Guthrie’s NBA experience includes stints in Dallas with Rick Carlisle and in Utah with Quin Snyder. He’s also worked in Orlando and San Antonio.