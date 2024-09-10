Advertisement
Lakers hire Zach Guthrie to coach G league team

Zach Guthrie offers encouragement for the Wizards team during a 2022 Las Vegas Summer League game.
Zach Guthrie offers encouragement for the Wizards team during a 2022 Las Vegas Summer League game.
(Bart Young / NBAE via Getty Images)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
The Lakers are hiring NBA assistant Zach Guthrie to coach their G League team, the South Bay Lakers, people with knowledge of the move not authorized to speak publicly on the matter confirmed to The Times. Guthrie has been with the Washington Wizards since 2021.

He replaces Dane Johnson.

The hire, the final key coaching position to be filled in coach JJ Redick’s offseason, is critical with the Lakers planning to prioritize player development.

The South Bay roster could include key young players like last season’s rookies Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis and this year’s draft picks Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. The Lakers also have three players — Colin Castleton, Blake Hinson and Armel Traoré — on two-way contracts.

Guthrie’s NBA experience includes stints in Dallas with Rick Carlisle and in Utah with Quin Snyder. He’s also worked in Orlando and San Antonio.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

