Lakers’ Christian Wood out two months after latest knee surgery

Christian Wood will not be available for all of training camp, the Lakers announcing that he’ll miss at least the next eight weeks because of more knee problems.

Wood underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday, the Lakers said. He also had the knee operated on last March.

For Wood, the injury delays the comeback season he had hoped for after signing a minimum deal with the Lakers before the 2023-24 season.

He averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds last season for the Lakers, never fully carving out a role as a backup big man.

Wood, who will soon turn 29, is entering a critical season for his career. He was forced to pick up his player option with the Lakers this summer and return to the team with which he struggled to consistently make a major impact.