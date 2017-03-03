Taking a look at the Buss family

When Jerry Buss died in February 2013, the legendary Lakers owner left his six children — each with an equal vote — in charge of a family trust, with a 66% ownership stake in the team.

Until last week when Jeanie Buss fired her brother Jim Buss, all six children — spanning 31 years in age from eldest to youngest — worked within the Lakers’ organization or for the team’s NBA Development League affiliate, the D-Fenders, which also is owned by the Buss family.

Here’s a look at each of their positions:

Johnny Buss, 60, serves as the Lakers’ executive vice president of corporate development.

Jim Buss, 57, was in his 12th season as the Lakers’ head of basketball operations — his 19th season in the front office — until Jeanie Buss fired him from the position last week. Jim Buss maintains his 11% stake in the team’s ownership.

Jeanie Buss, 55, is in her fourth season as Lakers’ president, her 18th season overall with the organization. She is responsible for all aspects of the team.

Janie (Buss) Drexel, 53, serves as the Lakers’ director of charitable services.

Joey Buss, 32, is in his sixth season as the D-Fenders president and chief executive.

Jesse Buss, 29, is in his second season as the Lakers’ assistant general manager and director of scouting, which he oversees for the both the Lakers and the D-Fenders.