Lonzo Ball records a Summer League triple-double in Lakers' loss to Celtics

With 22.8 seconds left in the game, Lonzo Ball dunked the ball and reached a summer league milestone that highlighted how well he played all game.

Ball scored 11 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his second game in a Lakers uniform, in a game not characterized by his shooting touch. He zipped passes around to his teammates, wrap-around passes, no-look passes, hockey assists and regular assists. And each time he did, the Lakers-centric crowd cheered – often louder for the pass than for the finish.

“It slowed down a lot,” Ball said. “Like I said it’s only our second game so things are starting to come but it’s a lot better than yesterday.”

Said Lakers Summer League Coach Jud Buechler: “He did that in college in games where he didn't score in double figures but completely dominated the game with his rebounding, his defense and his passing. So I’m not surprised that even though he didn't have a big scoring night, his fingerprints were all over the stat sheet.”

The Lakers lost to the Celtics, 86-81, and fell to 0-2 in Summer League. The arena sold out on Saturday, with fans packing the arena to see Ball, some in his Lakers jersey, some in his UCLA jersey.

Ball entered the game in need of a bounce-back, and conscious of it. He shot 2-of-15 on Friday night against the Clippers, making only one of 11 three-point attempts.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Ball visited a local high school gym to get some shots up.

“I felt like I had to fix some things,” Ball said.

Saturday night, his shooting was better, but he still only made five of 13 shots. Everything else, though, looked just like the Lonzo Ball that excited the Lakers so much in the pre-draft process.

