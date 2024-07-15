Bronny James’ struggles overshadow Dalton Knecht’s 19 points in Lakers loss

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht puts up a shot during an NBA Summer League loss to the Boston Celtics in Las Vegas on Monday night.

The rule, at least in the sectioned-off seats inside the gyms at NBA Summer League is to not overreact to the results on the court, that the rookies and young players are often not even really in the rolls that they’ll eventually fill on NBA courts.

But the assignment for Bronny James on Monday night against the Celtics looked a lot like the one that’s been presented for James’ future — defend and shoot. And for the fourth time since the Lakers drafted and signed James, the results were pretty rough.

James airballed two threes, the crowd groaning as he started ice cold from three. The detractors continued to murmur while supporters had to settle for moments like a deflected pass and a defensive rebound that showcased his 40-plus-inch vertical until he swished a jumper in the fourth.

Then they roared.

Whether he makes shots or misses shots, James is still one of the biggest stories in Vegas. And so far, he’s mostly missed them.

The Lakers summer league team lost its fifth-straight game, this one 88-74 to Boston, though rookie Dalton Knecht scored 19 points as he continued to show his ability as a multi-level scorer.

Austin Reaves and Christian Wood were courtside, as was Lakers coach JJ Redick and assistants Scott Brooks, Nate McMillan and Greg St. Jean.

The Lakers play again in Las Vegas on Wednesday night against Atlanta.