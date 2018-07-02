Lakers to add JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson to mix, will bring back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

After securing a commitment from LeBron James on a four-year deal worth $154 million, the Lakers agreed Sunday to one-year deals with three veterans.
They will pay Kentavious Caldwell-Pope $12 million, Lance Stephenson $4.4 million and JaVale McGee $2.4 million, according to people familiar with the agreements who were not authorized to speak publicly. None of the deals can become official until Friday when the league’s moratorium on signing contracts lifts.
Two contracts did become official. The Lakers signed first-round draft pick Moe Wagner, which means he cannot be traded for at least 30 days. They also signed Malik Newman, a rookie out of Kansas, to a two-way contract.
Caldwell-Pope spent last season with the Lakers on a one-year deal worth $18 million, after spending the first four years of his career with the Detroit Pistons. He hit the market late because the Pistons waited until mid-July to renounce their rights to him after they were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.
By the end of the season, he had become a reliable presence for the Lakers, and a good example especially with his one-on-one defense. In part of December and January, Caldwell-Pope played on work release while serving a 25-day jail sentence that stemmed from a probation violation related to his arrest in March of 2017 for allowing a person to drive his car while under the influence.
Caldwell-Pope made a career high 42.6% of his shots last season and was the Lakers’ best free-throw shooter.
McGee joins the Lakers from the Golden State Warriors, with whom he won a championship and guarded James fiercely. McGee played in 65 games for the Warriors, starting in 17, including three games in the NBA Finals. He averaged 9.5 minutes and 4.8 points a game throughout the season.
Stephenson began his career with the Indiana Pacers, then played for the Charlotte Hornets, Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves before returning to Indiana last year.
“While I couldn’t be more excited to join the Los Angeles Lakers, I first need to thank Pacer nation for all of the love and support over the years,” Stephenson wrote in a post on Instagram. “… The entire organization stood with me through all of the ups and downs of my career and have played a crucial role in molding me into the man and player I am today.”
Stephenson has a particularly close relationship with Brian Shaw, the Lakers associate head coach, with whom he overlapped in Indiana.