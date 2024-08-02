Lakers unveil new statue honoring ‘Girl Dad’ Kobe Bryant’s bond with daughter Gianna

The Lakers’ latest Kobe Bryant statue honors his close bond with daughter and his passion for being a “Girl Dad.”

The new statue recreates a moment from Dec. 29, 2019, when the father and daughter sat courtside to watch a Lakers home game against the Dallas Mavericks. Kobe was wearing an Eagles ski cap Gianna gave him for Christmas and wore an orange WNBA sweatshirt. The duo were captured in photos discussing the action unfolding on the court.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant attend a game between the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 29, 2019, at what was then called the Staples Center. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among the nine people who died in a Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The second of three statues honoring Kobe Bryant sits near the Crypto.com Arena 11th Street entrance and salutes his enthusiastic transition after retirement into coaching his daughter’s youth basketball team.

The new statue features Kobe, with his arm around Gianna, kissing his daughter on the head while wearing the same clothes they did during the 2019 Lakers game. Angel wings sit behind them and they are surrounded by a bed of purple and yellow flowers and symmetrical benches reflecting an Italianate Garden, a nod to Kobe’s childhood in Italy.

There is a plaque that features the quote: “Gianna is a beast. She’s better than I was at her age. She’s got it. Girls are amazing. I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.” It is attributed to “Kobe Bryant, Most Valuable Girl Dad.” The top of the plaque features the Mambacita logo and a description of the duo that reads: “Gianna Bryant, inspirational icon for girls in sports” and “Kobe Bryant, proud supporter of women in sports.”

A plaque in front of a statue featuring Kobe and Gianna Bryant honors his commitment to being a “Girl Dad” and women in sports. (Courtesy of the Lakers)

During a private ceremony, Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, shared why her family emphasized supporting women’s sports.

“We were faced with the harsh reality that no matter how great Gianna was or could be, no matter how great her daddy taught her how to play, or even if she played exactly like Kobe, she would not have had the same benefits and opportunities that her dad and young men currently have because she’s a girl,” Vanessa said, according to a Lakers news release. “That’s when the challenge to change the perception of women’s sports started in our household.”

Gianna would have been entering her freshman year in college next month. Her career was cut short, but her mother hopes that fans will honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna.

“I ask you this: give young girls your time,” Vanessa Bryant said. “Give them your support. Tell them they can do anything any man can do and tell them they can exceed that, because they can, they have and they will. Iron sharpens iron. Reassure that confidence and see how much they thrive.

“Sometimes, all we need is one person to believe in us, even if that one person is ourselves. Take girls to watch women play sports. Buy those tickets to the game if you can. Watch women’s games on TV with your daughters, nieces and cousins. If young girls can see professional women play, they know they have the potential to be them. They know those ambitions aren’t just dreams but will become a reality. Let’s build up the next generation of athletes. It’s what Gigi and Kobe would want us to do.”

The statue was originally designed by Karon Davis and created by the artists of Rotblatt Amrany Studio. The date of the new statue reveal — 8/2/24 — was significant because it involves the No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers Bryant wore with the Lakers as well as the No. 2 jersey number Gianna wore as a player for Bryant’s Mamba Academy.

Fans can begin visiting the statue starting Saturday at 9 a.m. PDT.

The first Kobe Bryant statue at Crypto.com Arena was unveiled on a similarly significant date in February (2/8/24). The 19-foot, 4,000-pound bronze memorial depicts Bryant in his No. 8 jersey. He is pointing toward the sky in a re-creation of an image from his 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

The third planned statue, which will be unveiled at a later date, will show Bryant in his No. 24 jersey, which he wore in the final 10 years of his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Time staff members Chuck Schilken and Dan Woike contributed to this report.