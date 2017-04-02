Lakers have three players record double-doubles in 108-103 win over Grizzlies

Three Lakers notched double-doubles as Los Angeles beat the playoff-bound and shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies, 108-103, on Sunday.

Larry Nance Jr. made his second start this season and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and scored 12 points. Julius Randle and Thomas Robinson also notched double-doubles. Randle made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left to give the Lakers their final margin.

The Lakers stayed with a starting lineup of point guard Jordan Clarkson, shooting guard D'Angelo Russell, Nance at center, Randle at power forward and Brandon Ingram at small forward.

Ingram played Saturday on a restriction of 24 minutes, as he returned after missing three games because of patella tendinitis in his right knee. While Lakers Coach Luke Walton said before the game Sunday that Ingram's minutes would increase, he only played 23 minutes 15 seconds. Ingram finished with 13 points, three rebounds and an assist.

For only the 15th time this season, the Lakers held an opponent under 50 points in the first half. At halftime the Lakers led 50-49. Memphis’ Troy Daniels was the leading scorer in the first half with 14 points, the only player in double figures at the break.

The Grizzlies were playing without Marc Gasol, who has a left foot strain, starting forwards JaMychal Green (shoulder) and Jarell Martin (coach’s decision) as well as top reserve Vince Carter (rest).

The Lakers played without big men Ivica Zubac, who is finished for the season because of a high ankle sprain, and Tarik Black, who suffered a sprained knee on Saturday.

With the win, the Lakers improved to 22-55. They now have the same record as the Phoenix Suns, both tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. The Lakers odds of securing a top-three pick decrease as they improve their record.

If the Lakers' first-round pick drops out of the top three, they'll surrender the selection to the Philadelphia 76ers and their 2019 first-rounder to the Orlando Magic. If the pick remains in the top three, next year's first-round pick will go to Philadelphia, while the Lakers will owe Orlando a pair of second-round picks.

