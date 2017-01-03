Lakers pull away from Heat for 127-100 win after a heated exchange

Six times in the three weeks leading up to Friday night’s game, the Lakers had double-digit leads that didn’t last.

Apparently what they needed was something to ignite them.

The Lakers led by eight just before a near melee in the third quarter saw two players ejected and electrified the Staples Center crowd.

They cheered Jordan Clarkson as he walked away from the game, and jeered Heat forward Goran Dragic as he did the same, then watched the Lakers stretch their lead into the teens.

That energy lasted and the Lakers beat the Heat, 127-100, winning their second consecutive home game. It was a season-high in points for the Lakers. With the win, Los Angeles improved to 14-26 while the Heat fell to 11-27.

Clarkson led the Lakers with 24 points. Forward Luol Deng and center Tarik Black each had double-doubles while point guard D’Angelo Russell had 19 points.

Miami big men Willie Reed and James Johnson led the Heat with 20 and 22 points. Before being ejected, Dragic had 16 points on seven-of-13 shooting.

Miami’s 10th win of this season came against the Lakers on Dec. 22. In that game the Lakers built a 19-point lead in the first half, that vanished in the third quarter. It was the second time that week the Lakers had a 19-point lead in a game they eventually lost.

Overall this season, the Lakers have won 11 of the 19 games in which they’ve had double-digit leads. Lately, though, their leads, even big ones, have been precarious at best. From Dec. 16 through Thursday, the Lakers had double-digit leads in eight games and went 2-6.

Friday, they built one quickly.

The Lakers scored unanswered 10 points as Miami missed its first five shots.

After the cold start for the Heat, the game evened. By halftime, the Lakers only had a two-point lead, and the Heat even secured their first lead of the game during the second quarter.

A similar back and forth proceeded in the third quarter. The Lakers led by two, then three, then five, then seven, then three again later and then eight, when Clarkson checked in.

Seconds later, Clarkson and Dragic began bumping each other in the lane as they fought for position.

They clashed a few times before Clarkson used his forearm to push Dragic off him and to the ground. After Dragic rose, he charged at Clarkson with an official in the way and a near melee followed. Miami center Willie Reed came rushing into the fray as Lakers forward Luol Deng pulled Clarkson away. Miami’s James Johnson started to charge at the Lakers’ bench.

After a lengthy consultation, the officials assessed double technicals on Clarkson and Dragic, ejecting both. Johnson was also charged with a technical foul and Clarkson a personal foul.

Then, for only the third time in nine tries during the past three weeks, the Lakers held onto a double-digit lead.

