Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s well-being, already at risk because of an injury-depleted offensive line, could be under siege because of an ankle injury suffered by star receiver Cooper Kupp in a 41-10 loss last Sunday at Arizona.
Kupp’s absence, coupled with injured receiver Puka Nacua’s, leaves Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell as Stafford’s receiver targets.
The Rams must establish a rushing attack with Kyren Williams and a line that will welcome the return of left tackle Alaric Jackson.
The Rams defense won’t have to contend with injured 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver/running back Deebo Samuel and possibly tight end George Kittle, but quarterback Brock Purdy still has receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings and running back Jordan Mason.
The Rams and 49ers will play at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will air on Fox in Southern California and will be available on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM, 93.1 FM or 1330 AM.
Gary Klein’s pick: Both teams are experiencing mounting injuries, but the 49ers have more healthy frontline players.The Rams franchise has not been 0-3 since 2011, when the St. Louis Rams started 0-6 and finished 2-14. 49ers 26, Rams 20
Sam Farmer’s pick: Things are going to get worse for the injury-riddled Rams before they get better. Losing Kupp is big. They have a hard enough time with San Francisco as it is. Rams are running on fumes. 49ers 31, Rams 17
