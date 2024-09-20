Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s well-being, already at risk because of an injury-depleted offensive line, could be under siege because of an ankle injury suffered by star receiver Cooper Kupp in a 41-10 loss last Sunday at Arizona.

Kupp’s absence, coupled with injured receiver Puka Nacua’s, leaves Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell as Stafford’s receiver targets.

The Rams must establish a rushing attack with Kyren Williams and a line that will welcome the return of left tackle Alaric Jackson.

The Rams defense won’t have to contend with injured 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver/running back Deebo Samuel and possibly tight end George Kittle, but quarterback Brock Purdy still has receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings and running back Jordan Mason.