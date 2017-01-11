Ivica Zubac lives and plays (rarely) in L.A., while his family watches from far away

Hope keeps alive the Lakers’ broadcasts that make it all the way to a little town called Citluk, part of wine country in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On every game night, the Zubac family gathers around a computer — mom, dad, two brothers and a sister. Sometimes the game starts at 1 a.m., sometimes 4 a.m., but still they watch the live stream, hoping this will be the night their oldest child plays thousands of miles away.

He usually does not.

Ivica Zubac has played only 54 minutes for the Lakers this season. Mostly he is inactive, waits on the bench or plays for the D-Fenders, the Lakers’ development league team.

One night he did.

He was 5,200 miles away in Atlanta. He scored six points and committed four personal fouls and the 10,000 people in Citluk celebrated the local kid who made it.

“They were so proud of him,” said Dijana Zubac, his mother, through an interpreter. “Everybody watched. His family, his friends, everybody watched. It was amazing.”

They waited until the next day to call, having gone straight to bed after this one. It was 3 a.m., after all. Every day they talk before or after practice. This year they’d gone the longest they ever had before without seeing him — six months.

There are moments when Ivica wishes he were there. He misses Croatian food. He misses the unobtrusive friendliness of the Croatian people who populate that part of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He misses hearing his own language.

There are more moments when he can’t believe how lucky he is. When the Lakers take him in the second round of the NBA draft. When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tutors him in his sky hook. When he hears his name announced at Staples Center before a preseason game and later dreamily says, “I am living a great life.” When a terrified fan asks for a picture and he muses that he’s no one to fear.

Los Angeles can be lonely, but he hardly has time to think much about that. This is what it takes to reach for a dream.

Wine defines Citluk, a tiny town of between 5,000 and 10,000 depending on who compiles the numbers. Its tourism board boasts that nearly every family has some connection to the wine industry.

Zubac’s family vineyards are only recreational. They make wine just for their family and friends.

Citluk is so small, Dijana had to go 30 miles away to nearby Mostar to deliver her 13-pound, 24-inch baby boy because Citluk didn’t have a hospital. His size was an early prediction of a future in basketball, a sport his father Ivan also played.

By age 2 the parents had outfitted him in Lakers shirts.

Lakers reserve center Ivica Zubac practices his hook shot before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on Jan. 3.

By 12 or 13, Dijana knew her son could be a professional basketball player, as his talent and height began to sprout. Around then he found himself playing with Dragan Bender, another Herzegovina-born Croatian who would be drafted in 2016. The Suns drafted Bender fourth overall in June.

That her son spent only 14 years at home with his family pains Dijana. He left home early to play in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. Being away isn’t new, but being this far away is.

Ivica met his girlfriend Kristina Prisc in Zagreb, then she moved with him to Belgrade, when he played in a Serbian league for the team Mega Leks. When he entered the NBA draft, she planned to go with him to whatever city chose him and hoped for a good one.

This summer she moved to Los Angeles.

“She helps me with everything,” Ivica said. “I can’t imagine how would I do it without her. … I would be good, but it would be much harder. I’m really thankful because she’s here. I hope she’s not gonna leave me here.”

The distance is difficult for her too, so far away from her family.

Croatia is home to just over 4 million people, and the city of Los Angeles has almost 4 million people.

In Croatia, nobody stops Ivica assuming he is an NBA player because he’s seven feet tall.

“In Croatia nobody cares,” Ivica said. “I don’t know. I mean it’s a really poor country. People have their own problems.”

Said Prisc: “When he came here he wasn’t big in Croatia yet. We will see, in the summer, the real situation.”

In Los Angeles it happens every day. Sometimes people are scared, thinking they’re bothering him, amusing the 19-year-old who thinks he was just like these people not long ago.

It even happened at the Croatian church Dijana found and instructed Ivica to attend.

Lakers reserve center Ivica Zubac, far right, stands for the National Anthem with teammates before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center.

Ivica and Prisc went to St. Anthony’s in downtown L.A. for a Mass there. Following Croatian custom, they waited after the ceremony to socialize at the front of the church. A long line formed of Croatian Americans, and people whose families came from Bosnia and Herzegovina, delighted to meet the first Croatian to play for the Lakers.

A real connection happened once at a D-Fenders game. Those games take place in the Lakers practice facility, with a smattering of fans sitting around the court. An old couple and their grown daughters came to one game to meet Ivica. They immigrated 20 years ago from the same region where Dijana grew up, and had acquaintances in common.

“When you meet Croatians somewhere abroad that’s great,” Ivica said. “It feels like you are best friends.”

::

For the holidays his mother and two siblings came to visit. Prisc was the interpreter and the tour guide for Dijana, Mario, 13, and Mariaandjela, 15. Dijana thinks it’s so cool that people stop and ask for her son’s picture. Mario doesn’t like it so much; he doesn’t like waiting around for photo-seeking fans.

They stayed for 2 ½ weeks. Between a crammed schedule of Lakers practices, D-Fenders games, Lakers games and rest, Ivica made it to Santa Monica with them. Prisc took them to Hollywood, the Grove and Rodeo Drive.

Dijana cooked sarma — a Croatian dish that involves grape leaves or cooked cabbage wrapped around meat — and other favorites Ivica doesn’t get often.