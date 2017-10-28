Poor shooting in first quarter hurts Lakers in 96-81 loss to Jazz

The Lakers’ second trip wasn’t as fruitful as their first. They fell to the Utah Jazz, 96-81, on Saturday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

It was the second of back-to-back games, and their third game in four nights. The Lakers fell to 2-4 as the Jazz improved to 3-3.

Utah rookie Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 22 points, while Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 16 points. Ingram scored all 16 of his points in the first three quarters.

The Lakers fell behind early on poor shooting in the first quarter, after which they trailed 31-16.

Lonzo Ball scored nine points, making all three three-pointers he took. He shot three-of-10 overall with four assists and two rebounds. Larry Nance Jr. got 10 rebounds and scored five points for the Lakers.

Utah point guard Ricky Rubio finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli