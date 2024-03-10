Anthony Davis’ unprecedented game carries turnover-plagued Lakers past Minnesota

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura tries to drive to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the second quarter of the Lakers’ 120-109 win Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Hachimura finished with 15 points.

As the third quarter turned to the fourth quarter, rarely-used Minnesota big Luka Garza flipped the ball into the bucket just before the buzzer.

The play came after another turnover, a string of mistakes increasingly maddening, increasingly propping open the door against the severely underhanded Timberwolves.

Last week, Minnesota lost Karl-Anthony Towns to a meniscus tear. Sunday, they played without Rudy Gobert and without Towns’ replacement in the starting five, Kyle Anderson.

And after the Garza basket, the Lakers entered the fourth quarter trailing by one, again looking like a team allergic to good vibes and real momentum.

But even turnovers — and the Lakers had 21 of them — couldn’t get in the way of the kind of game Anthony Davis was having.

Davis and the Lakers’ defense responded with a 21-4 run after Garza’s basket, a reminder of what they’re capable of achieving in a 120-109 win.

It wraps a stretch where the Lakers played seven consecutive games in their building (once as a road team) and picked up wins over the Clippers, Wizards, Thunder, Bucks and Timberwolves.

Against Minnesota, Davis played a stellar all-around game despite dealing a shoulder bruise he sustained Friday. He became becoming the first NBA player to have at least 27 points rebounds, 25 rebounds, seven steals, five assists and three blocks in a game.

LeBron James, who missed the Milwaukee win, returned and led the Lakers with 29. Austin Reaves had 19, Rui Hachimura scored 15 and D’Angelo Russell had 13.

Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid led Minnesota with 25 points each. The Timberwolves turned the Lakers’ 20 turnovers into 28 points.

Edwards had one of the plays of the night early when he tried for a wild highlight slam on Davis, but the ball was partially blocked and ricocheted off the rim.

The win put the Lakers six games over .500 for the first time this season.