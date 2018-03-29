Lakers keep up the fire with win over Mavericks despite elimination from playoffs

Part of the reason Lakers Coach Luke Walton didn't stress making a playoff push to his players when they still had a chance, is because he wanted them to know they were still playing for something once the playoffs were out of reach.
The rest of the Lakers' games this season will be under such conditions and on Wednesday they started their post-playoff-hope lives with a win over the Dallas Mavericks.
The Lakers beat the Mavericks, 103-93. With the win, the Lakers improved to 33-41 while the Mavericks, who finished the game with a lineup that didn't include a single player who was drafted, fell to 23-52. The Lakers have eight games left this season, seven of them at Staples Center.
Brandon Ingram scored 13 points with six rebounds, four assists and a steal in his first game since March 1, when he suffered a groin strain against the Miami Heat. Brook Lopez led all scorers with 22 points. Julius Randle (20) and Kyle Kuzma (18) also reached double figures for the Lakers.
Dirk Nowitzki scored 13 points in what could be the 39-year-old's final game at Staples Center.
Lonzo Ball left the game in the fourth quarter with a left knee contusion.
