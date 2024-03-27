Rui Hachimura is bad luck for Memphis again as Lakers win
Maybe the Grizzlies haven’t learned?
Despite being ravaged by injuries and suspensions, their season largely a throwaway, Wednesday’s game with the Lakers was their first time this year to host the team that ousted them last spring.
But, somehow, Rui Hachimura was still open.
After Hachimura set the tone in the playoff opener a year ago by drilling five three-point shots, he found himself, again, open in Memphis, two feet behind the line just off of Beale.
Austin Reaves brushed off a missed shot at the end of regulation and embraced shooting the Lakers’ double overtime game-winner against the Bucks.
With the Lakers forced to play without Anthony Davis because of a hyper-extended knee he suffered his 52-minute masterpiece Tuesday in Milwaukee, Hachimura’s shooting and commitment on the glass helped the Lakers hold off the Grizzlies in a 136-124 win – the Lakers fifth straight.
Hachimura made seven of his eight threes – the most makes in his career – as he scored 32 points to lead the Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, his second-straight game with at least 10 rebounds.
The Lakers ruled Davis out pregame, but got LeBron James back after he missed Tuesday’s game against the Bucks due to lingering ankle issue. James had his fourth triple-double of the season with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.
All five starters, which included Jaxson Hayes, scored at least 12 points. Hayes finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 26.
The Lakers can continue their season-best five-game winning streak Friday in Indiana against the Pacers.
The Lakers’ 150-145 win over the Indiana Pacers was notable because the avalanche of points came in regulation, not overtime. What are other memorable shootouts?
More to Read
All things Lakers, all the time.
Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.