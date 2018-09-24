Nearly three months after signing with the Lakers, LeBron James gets his official L.A. introduction

LeBron James walked to the podium stoically. He didn’t smile or laugh until one moment in the press conference.
What causes LeBron James to feel pressure?
“Nothing,” James said, then he put down the microphone he held in his hand.
A pause ensued as the group of assembled reporters waited for more, but James shook his head and smiled to indicate no more was coming.
Then James went right back to the stone-faced expression that characterized the rest of his press conference.
This was James’ introduction by the Los Angeles Lakers. Although he signed with the team 11 weeks ago, Monday marked the first time the Lakers were able to introduce him as a member of their franchise. James didn’t hold a press conference after signing his four-year deal worth $153.3 million with the Lakers. His only media appearance since then was in Akron, Ohio, at the opening of the school he helped found.
James has spent his summers in Brentwood for years, but this is the first year he won’t have to leave town to go to work. James spent his previous 15 seasons playing for the Cavaliers and Miami Heat.
“Learning new streets, learning new routes, new people, being around a different environment,” James said. “It’s always a new experience when you have to change locations. It’s an adjustment.”
James has spent a lot of time in the Lakers gym in the past two months.
“I’ve learned how focused he is on whatever he does,” Lakers forward Brandon Ingram said.
His new teammates are conscious of the added pressure his addition provides.
“You definitely want to make sure he likes playing with you and make sure the chemistry’s good,” Lonzo Ball said.
The seriousness with which James approached Monday’s media day is something Lakers coach Luke Walton has seen before. Walton coyly mentioned he’s seen “that look” before with someone who used to be Walton’s teammate.
Before he left the press conference Walton smiled said, “Ronny Turiaf” into the microphone, underscoring what everyone knew. The player he actually recalls when watching James’ demeanor is Kobe Bryant.