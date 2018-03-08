Lakers! Did home cooking and an obscure rule help the Lakers beat the Magic?

First, a recap of what happened. The Lakers didn't hit a single field goal in the final 2:18 of the game, allowing the Magic to storm back for a one-point lead. Brook Lopez got fouled as he shot and made two free throws to give the Lakers a one-point lead with 0.6 seconds left. As everyone who follows the Lakers knows well, 0.6 seconds is plenty of time to get a shot off after an inbounds pass. The Lakers had the inbound play defended well and the Magic would not have been able to get a shot off, the way the ball entered the court. The problem was, the buzzer went off even before anyone had touched the ball inbounds. That meant someone started the clock early. After a review, the result was a jump ball at center court, assuring the Magic would have no time to take a shot.