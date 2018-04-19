With or without superstar additions, the Lakers are poised to become a playoff team next year

8. The Lakers feel good about their position in the draft. I sent this text to a friend who works in an NFL team's personnel department: "The Lakers general manager is in Paris for scouting right now. You picked the wrong sport." He good-naturedly agreed. Pelinka and Jesse Buss, a part owner and the Lakers' director of scouting, flew to Europe over the weekend to continue draft prep. This year's draft class is pretty deep in the middle. The Lakers gave up their own pick as the last vestige of the Steve Nash trade, which will wind up being about the 10th pick, but they got Cleveland's pick, which is 25th. They know from experience that a late first-round pick can have a lot of value. And this year there won't be a huge gap in talent between those picks.