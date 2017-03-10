Rob Pelinka vows to make the Lakers the 'greatest sports franchise in the world'

Kobe Bryant sat in the first row, with his wife Vanessa, Lakers controlling owner and governor Jeanie Buss, co-owner Janie Buss and alternate governor Joey Buss as the Lakers introduced their new general manager.

Rob Pelinka, Bryant's agent for most of his career, sat beside Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and made a grand promise in his first news conference as the Lakers general manager.

“We're going to deliver on Jeanie’s challenge to us to make the Lakers the greatest sports franchise in the world,” Pelinka said. “That will happen."

During a 40-minute news conference, Pelinka and Johnson outlined their vision for the Lakers. Pelinka lauded Bryant’s role in both his life and the Lakers history. He laid out a plan for attracting free agents and even began the pitch for why they should choose the Lakers.

“When Earvin put on the 32 and when Kob put on the 8 and the 24, that can’t be replicated anywhere on the globe with any other team,” Pelinka said. “We are going to make sure that’s how players that come here feel. This L.A. platform, this Lakers brand, the Buss family and the legacy of winning cannot be replicated.”

The Lakers officially hired Pelinka on Tuesday, two weeks after installing Johnson as their president of basketball operations.

While Johnson knew on day one that he wanted to hire Pelinka, the former agent had to divest from his business before officially joining the Lakers, to avoid any conflict of interest.

He and Johnson have already spent time discussing team matters. On Thursday, Johnson said, they spent most of the day with Pelinka leading a presentation of potential available free agents over the next five years.

Pelinka and Johnson both made clear that they want to develop the Lakers’ young core, but they must add to their roster through free agency to truly compete.

“I don’t know,” Pelinka said, when asked if the Lakers’ young group has the foundation for a championship. “But I do know this: We have a championship coach.”

