Five takeaways from the Lakers' 105-98 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

There was good and bad from the Lakers on Wednesday night in Portland, and it left Lakers Coach Luke Walton answering questions about potential changes.

Here are five takeaways from the Lakers' third loss of the season to the Trail Blazers.

1. Granted, the Lakers’ first unit lacked its starting point guard on Wednesday, but the difference between their first and second units was dramatic. Two starters — Timofey Mozgov and Jose Calderon — didn't score. Julius Randle had eight points and five rebounds, though Walton liked some of the shots he got that didn't fall. Luol Deng had four points with four rebounds. Nick Young was the lone starter to reach double figures, with 15 points. Walton has been asked about changing the starting lineup before, and his answer Wednesday seemed a beat further than he's gone in the past. “We’ve talked about it,” Walton said. “It’s tough with injuries. The starting group really had been doing a really good job for a while. With injuries and whatnot, some other things, they kind of lost that mojo again. It’s definitely something we’re talking about. Maybe we’ll get there soon, but we’ll have more discussion about it as we go.”

2. Their second unit provided more scoring, but also better ball movement and energy. Lou Williams had 31 points, and Jordan Clarkson had 22. While the starters produced four assists, the bench had 12, led, uncharacteristically, by Williams with five.

3. Walton said there came a time in the game when he spoke to Williams about sharing the ball more as the Trail Blazers keyed in on stopping Williams late. Walton was careful to note that he thought Williams was the Lakers’ best playmaker early in the game, but added that once Williams starts scoring, he becomes so confident in his shot that he thinks every one will fall.

4. Larry Nance Jr. was on a minutes restriction of 16 minutes after returning from a bone bruise, but when he left he seemed to have acquired another injury. Nance said after the game, despite all his grimacing on the floor, that he was fine. He took an elbow to the back of the head. Asked if he underwent concussion testing, Nance said he did not because he told the Lakers medical staff he was fine.

5. Brandon Ingram struggled offensively, going 0 for 5 from the field in the 19 minutes and 23 seconds he played in the first three quarters. He did not play in the fourth. Meanwhile, his rookie counterpart, Ivica Zubac, scored a career-high 12 points with 10 rebounds. It was his second double-double of the season. He’s making the most of his playing time as he gets it, and will continue to get more.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Twitter: @taniaganguli