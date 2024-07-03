Lakers hire Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks as assistant coaches on JJ Redick’s staff

Nate McMillan has been a head coach for four teams, most recently the Atlanta Hawks. McMillan is joining Lakers coach JJ Redick’s staff as an assistant.

The Lakers are hiring Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan to the front of JJ Redick’s bench, a source with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to the Times.

The Times had reported the Lakers were looking for two former head coaches to work with Redick, and in Brooks and McMillan, the Lakers got 2,363 combined games of head-coaching experience.

Brooks, who played two seasons at UC Irvine and earned a spot in the school’s Hall of Fame, helped shepherd the rise of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden in Oklahoma City. Brooks, 58, also worked as the head coach in Washington before spending the last three seasons in Portland on Chauncey Billups’ staff.

McMillan, 59, has served as a head coach for four different NBA franchises — Seattle, Portland, Indiana and Atlanta.

The team is still working to fill out the rest of its staff, including one front-of-bench assistant.

After hiring JJ Redick to coach the team, some within the Lakers organization wanted to model the staffing after the 2019-20 coaching staff that featured Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins working under Frank Vogel.