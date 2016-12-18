Lakers' Jordan Clarkson does some film reviewing

To remind Jordan Clarkson of his capabilities, Lakers Coach Luke Walton recently showed Clarkson statistics from his last 10 games during his rookie season.

In the final 10 games he played of the 2014-15 season, Clarkson averaged 19.9 points. He notched two double-doubles with 11 and 10 assists in those games and had two other games with nine assists. It was a reminder that Clarkson had found success facilitating the offense, just as much as he had scoring.

It was a chance for the Lakers staff to encourage Clarkson to return to how he played then, making the right decision that leads to points or assists.

“We know he’s capable of doing it,” Walton said. “We also know he’s a very capable scorer. We want him to be in attack mode but be ready to make the right play each time.”

Clarkson took the lesson to heart. After being shown those statistics, he sought film from that season. He watched his highlights from the rookie season, inspiring himself by his actions.

“Just how aggressive I was,” Clarkson said. “Playing free, shooting the ball, not worrying about my last shots and stuff like that. Basically just a confidence builder, knowing that I could do it. I’ve been strugglling these last, whatever, four or five games. So [Walton] was just trying to do something to get me back in a rhythm.”

In five of the Lakers’ 10 December games, Clarkson had made less than 40% of his shots. His season high in assists was nine, which he notched against the Golden State Warriors the day after Thanksgiving. In December, Clarkson got only as high as four, which he did in two games.

On Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Clarkson found a rhythm with his shooting, making seven of 12 shots. Watching his old film helped with that.

“You miss a few shots, you’ve gotta see yourself making those plays,” Clarkson said. “Brings you right back up.”

Learning how to more naturally choose between scoring and passing, is a work in progress.

“We want him to be in attack mode but be ready to make the right play each time,” Walton said. “Sometimes that’s a shot, sometimes that’s a pass.”

Injury update

The Lakers listed point guard D’Angelo Russell as probable for Tuesday’s game. Russell did not play in Saturday against the Cavaliers. The Lakers officially listed him as needing “rest.” Walton said Russell asked for rest Saturday after playing the night before against the Philadelphia 76ers. Russell returned Dec. 11 against the New York Knicks at home after sitting out 12 games because of a left knee injury. Eleven of those 12 games he sat out were consecutive.

The Lakers also listed center Tarik Black as probable. Black was available Saturday but did not play. He played three minutes against the 76ers on Friday. Black suffered a sprained ankle Dec. 5 at Staples Center against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers listed point guard Jose Calderon as out for Tuesday’s game. Calderon is nursing a strained right hamstring.

Etc.

Lakers forward Julius Randle flew to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, a day the Lakers had off in Charlotte. Walton gave Randle permission so that he could be with his fiancee, who is expecting a baby and could deliver any day. He will return in time for the shoot-around Tuesday morning. … Rookie forward Brandon Ingram, a North Carolina native, has led the Lakers in minutes a team-high seven times. Walton worries less about the wear on his body because he is 19 and recovers quickly. … With 16 three-pointers against the Cavaliers on Saturday, the Lakers tied a season high.