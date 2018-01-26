Improved defense has been the key to Lakers' three-game winning streak

Luke Walton didn't wait to be asked a question Thursday during his usual post-practice news conference.
Instead, the Lakers coach said that players made all of their free throws before practice ended.
"We missed zero," Walton said.
Improved free-throw shooting and maintaining inspired defense will be key for the Lakers (18-29) as they depart on a 10-day trip that has games in Chicago, Toronto, Orlando, Brooklyn and Oklahoma City.
While free throws are a continued issue — the Lakers shot only 58.3% (21 of 36) from the line in a win over the Boston Celtics — defense is not.
After consistently dwelling near or at the bottom of the NBA's defensive ratings, the Lakers surged to the eighth position for their last three games, all victories at Staples Center.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a game-saving stop against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday as the Lakers forced 11 turnovers and had six steals. They forced 17 turnovers and had 10 steals in a victory over the New York Knicks and held the Indiana Pacers to 38% shooting.
The challenge will be continuing the trend on the road.
"We've got to even be more locked in," Walton said. "More focused."
Said Kyle Kuzma: "That's all about effort. It's not a skill."
As for improving from the free-throw line, Walton said the issue was more mental than physical.
Kuzma agreed.