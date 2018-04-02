Hart’s Villanova, Pelinka’s Michigan poised for dust-up

"It's incredible," Hart said. "Might be the most fun you ever have playing basketball. Especially when you win it. Just going through, when we won, we played, we beat probably ... five out of the six teams that we played, five of them were top-five teams at some point in the season. We beat them, and how we beat them. We were just having fun. The Final Four can be a circus at times but that's some of the most fun basketball you'll ever have."