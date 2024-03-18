Advertisement
Which team has won the most NCAA men’s basketball tournament titles?

UCLA basketball coach John Wooden wears a basketball net around his neck after his team won the 1975 NCAA championship
UCLA coach John Wooden wears a net around his neck after leading the Bruins to the 1975 NCAA tournament title.
(Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
No men’s basketball program will catch up with the all-time leader in most NCAA tournament titles this year.

But for the first time in four seasons, UCLA will not be a participant in March Madness. That means the Bruins’ record number of NCAA Div. I tournament titles will remain at 11.

It also means several teams have a golden opportunity to make up some ground on UCLA at this year’s tournament, which tips off this week and ends with the championship game April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Kentucky, which ranks No. 2 all time with eight NCAA championships, earned the No. 3 seed in the South Regional. North Carolina, which is No. 3 all time with six titles, is the top seed in the West.

Sports

Connecticut and Duke are among the teams tied for fourth place all time with five titles — the defending champion Huskies are the No. 1 seed in the East, while the Blue Devils got the fourth seed in the South.

Here’s a look at the 15 men’s basketball programs with the most championships since the tournament began in 1939:

1. UCLA Bruins

Number of NCAA titles: 11
Years won: 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1995
NCAA tournament seed this year: NA

2. Kentucky Wildcats

Number of NCAA titles: 8
Years won: 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012
Seed this year: No. 4 in South Regional (vs. No. 14 Oakland, Thursday at 4 p.m. PDT)

3. North Carolina Tar Heels

Number of NCAA titles: 6
Years won: 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017
Seed this year: No. 1 in West Regional (vs. Howard-Wagner winner, Thursday at 11:45 a.m. PDT)

Sports

4T. Connecticut Huskies

Number of NCAA titles: 5
Years won: 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023
Seed this year: No. 1 in East Regional (vs. No. 16 Stetson, Friday at 11:45 a.m. PDT)

4T. Duke Blue Devils

Number of NCAA titles: 5
Years won: 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015
Seed this year: No. 4 in South Regional (vs. No. 13 Vermont, Friday at 4 p.m. PDT)

4T. Indiana Hoosiers

Number of NCAA titles: 5
Years won: 1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987
Seed this year: NA

Sports

7. Kansas Jayhawks

Number of NCAA titles: 4
Years won: 1952, 1988, 2008, 2022
Seed this year: No. 4 in Midwest Regional (vs. No. 13 Samford, Thursday at 6:45 p.m. PDT)

8. Villanova Wildcats

Number of NCAA titles: 3
Years won: 1985, 2016, 2018
Seed this year: NA

9T. Cincinnati Bearcats

Number of NCAA titles: 2
Years won: 1961, 1962
Seed this year: NA

USC Sports

9T. Florida Gators

Number of NCAA titles: 2
Years won: 2006, 2007
Seed this year: No. 7 in South Regional (vs. Boise State-Colorado winner, Friday at 1:30 p.m. PDT)

9T. Louisville Cardinals

Number of NCAA titles: 2
Years won: 1986, 2013 (title later vacated by NCAA)
Seed this year: NA

9T. Michigan State Spartans

Number of NCAA titles: 2
Years won: 1979, 2000
Seed this year: No. 9 in West Regional (vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, Thursday at 9:15 a.m. PDT)

UCLA Sports

9T. North Carolina State Wolfpack

Number of NCAA titles: 2
Years won: 1974, 1983
Seed this year: No. 11 in South Regional (vs. No. 6 Texas Tech, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. PDT)

9T. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Number of NCAA titles: 2 (then known as Oklahoma A&M)
Years won: 1945, 1946
Seed this year: NA

9T. San Francisco Dons

Number of NCAA titles: 2
Years won: 1955, 1956
Seed this year: NA

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

