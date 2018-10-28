Lakers' Ball starts but Rondo remains hot on heels

Walton said both Rondo and Brandon Ingram were in Phoenix on Wednesday night while serving their suspension for their roles in the fight with Houston and participated in workouts before they had to depart the arena. Ingram, who finished serving his four-game suspension Saturday, was here in San Antonio and at the team hotel. He’ll fly with the Lakers to Minneapolis on Sunday and will be available to play Monday night against the Timberwolves. ... The Spurs’ Gregg Popovich became the fifth NBA coach to win 1,200 games and the first to do so with one team.