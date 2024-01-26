Lakers vs. Bulls takeaways: Austin Reaves-D’Angelo Russell chemistry continues

There was joy in both of their voices, Austin Reaves praising D’Angelo Russell and Russell doing the same for Reaves after playing tremendous games for the Lakers and showing once again that they are a dynamic backcourt.

They had just combined for 49 points and 12 assists. They had combined to shoot 17-for-27 from the field and 10-for-16 from three-point range.

They had played their roles at a high level in helping the Lakers defeat the Chicago Bulls 141-132 Thursday night.

Advertisement

“I just like him as a person,” said Reaves, who had 20 points on seven-for-nine shooting, two-for-three on three-pointers and eight assists.

“He’s a great guy,” responded Russell, who had a masterful performance with 29 points on 10-for-18 shooting and eight-for-13 on three-pointers.

“But yeah, we enjoy each other though, honestly. On and off the floor, we have a good time. What you see on the floor kind of translates. We kind of feed off of each other and it carries each other and are excited for each other as well. So, I mean, I think that’s where winning starts. When your team becomes that, it becomes contagious as a group.”