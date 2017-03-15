Lakers suffer through another nightmare loss in Houston

Another trip to Houston, another 39-point Lakers loss.

After D’Angelo Russell committed an offensive foul, his sixth personal of the game, Rockets guard Patrick Beverley faced the courtside fans and shouted toward them.

The Lakers went on to lose to the Houston Rockets, 139-100, on Wednesday night.

It was their second consecutive 39-point loss in Houston. For the second straight game, Russell came off the bench. For the first time in his career, he fouled out. Russell finished with five points on two-of-10 shooting, missed all five of his three-point shots, had two assists, two rebounds and seven turnovers.

With the focus on how their guards would respond to the situation they faced, the Lakers forwards instead carried the team’s offensive burden.

Julius Randle notched his first career 30-point game, and Brandon Ingram got close to a career high, finishing with 18 points.

The guards, though, struggled.

Nick Young returned to the starting lineup after not playing in two games, and missed all nine of his shots. Jordan Clarkson had the most success of the group. He started at point guard and scored 18 points, making seven of 19 shots with three assists and two rebounds.

Opposite them was an example of the reverse. Rockets point guard James Harden accomplished a triple-double in 31 minutes. He finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists.

