Dalton Knecht’s 25 points not enough in Lakers’ loss to Rockets

Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, driving against Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, finished with 25 points Friday in Las Vegas, making nine of 17 shots from the field, including five of 11 three-pointers.

The volume of the crowd moved quickly toward 10 as Bronny James gathered to take his first shot of NBA Summer League, collectively sighing after the three-pointer rolled out.

But before the disappointment could naturally fade, the offensive rebound swung back to him and he flew toward the basket, scoring on a layup while the nearly full Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV roared.

If Summer League is about seeing tomorrow’s stars today — the marketing might behind one of the NBA’s signature events — James represents a bit of a shift.

He’s already a star.

James, the No. 55 pick in the 2024 draft, has been a fixture on the event’s marketing signage despite his meager college stats because of that celebrity. And paired with the “Lakers” across his chest, he was one of the marquee players despite sharing the court Friday with one — Reed Sheppard — taken 52 spots ahead of him.

While James was some good, more bad (sort of the expectation for a guard picked No. 55), the first-round picks on the court, Sheppard and the Lakers’ Dalton Knecht, showed plenty of pop.

Sheppard scored 23 in the Rockets’ 99-80 win, the Lakers remaining winless this summer after losing three times in the California Classic.

Knecht had 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in his Vegas debut, heating up in the second half while showcasing the shooting touch that had the Lakers thrilled about his slip out of the lottery picks to No. 17 on draft night.

James scored six of his eight points in his first shift and finished with eight points, five rebounds and two steals, but he missed all eight of his three-point shots. He finished three-of-14 shooting from field with three turnovers and no assists.

The Lakers play again on Monday in Vegas.