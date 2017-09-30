Lakers lose preseason debut

After a summer filled with drama on and off the court, basketball served as a unifier for the Lakers organization.

Lonzo Ball’s preseason debut, specifically, at Honda Center on Saturday night.

There was Jim Buss, who hasn’t made a public appearance with the Lakers since being fired as the team’s executive vice president, then joining brother Johnny to try to oust sister Jeanie Buss as the team’s controlling owner.

There was Magic Johnson, whose role as president of basketball operations took over the one Jim vacated, sitting eight seats away from Jim.

There was Jeanie Buss, making a rare preseason appearance, and a rare appearance at a game away from Staples Center at all.

There was general manager Rob Pelinka, eager to see the team’s dress rehearsal.

There were 18,000 fans, including LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s father.

And at halftime, sitting near midcourt, LaVar stretched out his arms and declared, “Welcome to the Ball era.”

That the Lakers lost to the Timberwolves 108-99 hardly mattered. With a training camp that lasted only four days and seven practices, the Lakers hadn’t come close to installing their system yet — they’d done no work yet on their half-court offense. Coach Luke Walton expected a sloppy game from his team and he got it.

But this was the first time the Lakers got to see Lonzo Ball face NBA veterans — he began the game guarding Minnesota’s Jeff Teague — and got to see how the point guard they expect to lead them into the future could perform.

Ball finished with five points, seven rebounds and eight assists, three turnovers and two steals in 36 minutes.

“With him, probably the thing, he’s going to play the game the way, in my opinion, it’s supposed to be played,” Walton said before the game.

“I don’t have any concern with that. I’m more interested to see how he does defensively. Is he going to get into foul trouble? I’m sure they’re going to try to be aggressive, pick him up, like NBA players do to most rookies and see how he responds to all that. But it will just be really good to get some video and film and watch him live against NBA players.”

Ball’s first pass was an attempted lob to Larry Nance Jr. His first assist went to forward Brandon Ingram, the player with whom Johnson said he expects a Magic Johnson–James Worthy connection.

With 3:48 left in the first quarter, Ball drained his first bucket of the game, a three-pointer that caused the crowd to erupt.

Kyle Kuzma made nine of 12 field goal attempts and scored 19 points. Julius Randle added 15 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 14, making six of 10 field goal attempts.

As the days pass, the Lakers will see how the attention affects Ball.

“He’s been great, he seems to not let it really affect him,” Walton said. “It’s pretty impressive for a guy his age that has the whole world talking about him all the time. Everywhere we go he’s getting swarmed like an All-Star already.

“He seems to handle it in stride and not let it get to him, at latest from what we’ve seen. What we saw in summer league, obviously, and the way that he comes in and works every day with his teammates, so he’s been great.”

