Five takeaways from the Lakers' 114-110 win over Minnesota

Kyle Kuzma had 21 points on eight-for-15 shooting, four for seven on three pointers. JaVale McGee had another strong outing with 16 points, missing just two of his 10 shots. Brandon Ingram had 20 points on eight-for-14 shooting, two for three on three-pointers. Josh Hart came off the bench to give the Lakers 21 points on five-for-seven shooting, all of the makes and attempts three-pointers.