Lakers trade D'Angelo Russell, Timofey Mozgov to Nets for Brook Lopez and a first-round pick

The Lakers have traded D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets for Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick in this year’s draft, people close to the situation confirmed.

Yahoo Sports first reported the news.

The move allows the Lakers to clear more than $20 million of salary-cap space for the summer of 2018. It also allows them to move Russell to clear room for their draft pick on Thursday, which will likely be a point guard. Russell began last season as the Lakers’ starting point guard, but was benched late in the year. When he returned to the starting lineup, the Lakers played him off the ball at shooting guard, with Jordan Clarkson starting at point guard.

Russell, heading into his third year, was due $5.562 million next season with a team option for the 2018-19 season.

Moving Mozgov was the more significant transaction, money-wise. The Lakers center was due $15.28 million this year, $16 million next year and $16.72 million the following year. Jim Buss, the former Lakers executive vice president of basketball operations, and Mitch Kupchak, the former general manager, signed Mozgov to a four-year deal worth $64 million last summer.

Mozgov began the season as the Lakers starting center, but after 54 games he was benched and didn’t start again. By the end of the season, Ivica Zubac became the starting center.

Mozgov was the Lakers’ second-highest paid player. Their highest-paid player remains Luol Deng, who signed a four-year, $72-million contract last summer.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli

ALSO

Could Dodgers' Kenley Jansen be halfway to no-walk MVP season?

Rams release center Demetrius Rhaney and three other players

Mikey Garcia envisions Adrien Broner bout as route to 'stardom'