Kevin Durant is happy for friend Deandre Jordan playing in first All-Star Game

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was on the winning end for his All-Star debut.

Jordan, a reserve player for the Western Conference, played 12 minutes 30 seconds. He had six points, two assists and three rebounds.

“It was amazing, man,” Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant said of Jordan. “He’s one of my best friends. I’m happy for him. I’m glad he got an opportunity to play in an All-Star game. It was his first one. He was so excited. I felt like it was my first one. It was fun playing with him.”

At one point, Jordan was on the court with four Warriors. It was the first All-Star selection of Jordan’s career, in his ninth NBA season. Jordan also participated in the dunk contest Saturday.

Freak impresses

A smile crossed the face of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo when asked about the stage upon which he sat.

“Giannis, imagine how life changed and how life became for you if you remember where you have been four years ago,” a Greek reporter said. “And now you have the whole world in front of you.”

Said Antetokounmpo, who is known as the “Greek Freak:” “It's amazing, man. This story and this journey is incredible. A lot of people helped me. My family was right there for me.

“I think moving forward I’m just going to work hard, and more good things going to come along the way.

“But it’s fun. It’s definitely unbelievable.”

Antetokounmpo scored 30 points in 23 minutes, making 14 of 17 shots.

He also played some defense, a rare sight during the game and collected three steals.

At one point, Warriors guard Stephen Curry lay down on the ground to avoid being dunked on by Antetokounmpo. Another time he failed to properly get out of the way.

Several players marveled at the first-time All-Star.

“We’re fans of the game,” Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. “He’s pretty impressive, he’s pretty amazing. I love the fire he plays with and the passion he plays with.

“He’s only going to continue to get better.”

Call for competition

The All-Star game isn’t known for its competitiveness. It’s a weekend of entertainment and fun.

The game’s biggest stars play, but the game is mostly just a showcase for flashy dunks, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

“I think I filled up the stat sheet in the steal box,” Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving said. “I was laughing with James Harden because he was trying to get assists, and I was trying to get him some TOs. In an All-Star game like this guys aren’t trying to get hurt. … I would love to play in a competitive game.

“I know we play in competitive games in the summer, pickup games, but I think going forward the All-Star experience will probably get a little harder in terms of defense going forward.”

Irving succeeded. Harden, of the Houston Rockets, committed seven turnovers.

