Clippers' DeAndre Jordan is ready to make big leap during NBA All-Star weekend

One might assume that having the 2011 slam dunk contest champion on one’s team would provide an advantage when participating in the same contest.

As Clippers center DeAndre Jordan tells it, though, one would be wrong in that assumption.

“None,” Jordan said glumly when asked what advice his teammate Blake Griffin gave him for Saturday night’s dunk contest. “He told me not to miss dunks. And to focus. Great advice. These guys are terrible, man.”

Jordan was only joking. It’s not really that serious for him. All of this is fun. In his ninth NBA season, Jordan is finally an All-Star. He’ll play in Sunday’s game after participating in Saturday’s dunk contest.

While Griffin hasn’t offered much advice, plenty of others have, especially for the dunk contest, which often favors guards who look more impressive when they jump high enough for spectacular slams.

“A lot of people have crazy ideas. My brother told me I should jump from half court,” Jordan said. “I don’t know how that’s going to happen.”

He said props can help, but wouldn’t reveal his plans. He also said he was a little nervous.

“I dunno. I just think the worst,” Jordan said. “Getting hung out there, like my shorts falling down. Trying to do a dunk 20 times. I don’t want the crowd giving me that pity cheer. I’m nervous about that, so yesterday I had to make sure these dunks went down to where I’m not out there. If I just expect the worst, then if something good happens it’s exciting. I’m super excited.”

Ingram motivated by the experience

Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram is heading home after participating in Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge.

“I will take advantage of these days to get some rest and just reflect on the beginning of the season, see how I can affect the next portion of the season,” said Ingram, who scored four points in 16 minutes.

He enjoyed the break away from the franchise, and enjoyed the camaraderie with other future NBA stars.

“It is [motivating],” Ingram said. “Seeing the caliber of players that we’re going against. The guys that you grew up with that separated themselves from the other part of the pack. It’s just amazing to come out here and have a fun event like this.”

Cousins a joker?

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins infuriates opponents, draws technical fouls and the ire of some. It was after he tangled with Lakers forward Julius Randle and was not called for a foul that Lakers Coach Luke Walton was ejected in Sacramento.

Even after that happened, Walton said his reaction was about the call, not about Cousins. He called himself a fan of Cousins’ game.

On Friday, one former teammate offered a friend’s perspective of Cousins.

“A guy who jokes around a lot,” said Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas. “A good friend. If the media got to be with him on the court, they wouldn’t bash him about what he does on the court. He’s a great guy.”

View from north of the border

Toronto Raptors guard and USC alumn DeMar DeRozan was asked what the perception in Canada is of American politics.

“What’s the perception?” DeRozan said. “You’re Canadian, you’re happy you’re Canadian.”

DeRozan, 27, pays close attention to the American political climate. He said the way he views politics has evolved over the years.

“I think it’s changed drastically, just me maturing and being an adult, being a parent, having to raise kids of my own, and raise family of my own,” he said. “You definitely see the different dynamics of being a kid and really not understanding what’s going on, but now I think it just changed period with me being older, understanding what’s going on.”

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli