Yankees are one win from World Series after beating Astros 5-0 in Game 5 of ALCS

This week, Dallas Keuchel mentioned two particular joys of his job as a Houston Astros starting pitcher. One is when he takes the mound for the first inning, the nerves building within him. He likes to take one deep breath and soak in the atmosphere in the stadium. The other is when he warms up in the bullpen. Depending on the city, a collection of fans and accompanying concessions might have already materialized.

“Usually,” Keuchel said, “there's a funnel cake or like a hot dog, which smells really good.”

Before Wednesday’s fifth game of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium, extra security surrounded the visiting bullpen. Fans had pelted Astros pitchers with food the previous day. Twenty minutes before first pitch, Keuchel walked inside and fans began to shower him with routine insults, many mocking his lengthy beard. When Keuchel removed his cap for the national anthem, revealing the bald spot on the back of his head, Yankees fans seized.

“Hey, Dallas!” one man screamed. “Get some Rogaine!”

A few fans repeatedly shouted his sister’s name when Keuchel resumed throwing. He finished the session, high-fived some teammates and set off for the dugout. Soon, his night — and the Astros’ chances — would be ruined. Despite his excitement and his history of success in this stadium, Keuchel permitted four runs and could not finish five innings as the New York Yankees secured a 5-0 victory at their sold-out home ballpark.

Winners of three in a row in this series, the Yankees will have two tries to win one game at Houston’s Minute Maid Park to clinch a World Series spot.

It started when Keuchel surrendered a two-out double to Starlin Castro in the second inning, then fell behind 2-and-0 to Greg Bird and fired a fastball along the inside edge. Bird shot it to right field for a run-scoring single.

The next inning, Aaron Judge smacked a run-scoring double down the left-field line. Two innings later, Gary Sanchez whacked a ball in the same direction. Marwin Gonzalez kept him to a single, but it scored a run. A Didi Gregorius grounder that inched past Jose Altuve at second base scored another, and a vicious Sanchez solo shot in the seventh supplied their last run.

After George Springer’s leadoff flyout, Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka did not record an out in the air until the sixth, when Altuve and Yuli Gurriel blasted balls to the warning track in center. In total, he induced 10 groundouts and notched eight strikeouts.

His seven scoreless innings were a dominant effort in his most important stateside start to date. Only one Yankee, Tommy Kahnle, was required in relief.

After a Thursday travel day, these teams will meet again Friday in Houston, with the Astros’ season on the line.

The Yankees will start Luis Severino, their best pitcher in the regular season who exited his last start early because manager Joe Girardi was concerned his shoulder might be hurt. The team says he’s fine now.

Houston will send out Justin Verlander, who threw a masterful complete game in this series’ second game.

CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen after getting the save in NLCS Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen after getting the save in NLCS Game 3. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen after getting the save in NLCS Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen after getting the save in NLCS Game 3. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews Game 4 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews Game 4 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood talks about pitching for the first time this postseason. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood talks about pitching for the first time this postseason. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Bill Plaschke discuss the Dodgers winning Game 3 and if they have a chance to sweep. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Bill Plaschke discuss the Dodgers winning Game 3 and if they have a chance to sweep. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson discusses winning Game 4 of the NLCS. Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson discusses winning Game 4 of the NLCS.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura