Steven Matz expected back this week

New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz remains in line to rejoin the starting rotation this week. Matz (9-8), who had left shoulder tightness, could be activated to start Thursday against the Florida Marlins, Manager Terry Collins said Sunday.

The Mets might have to wait on the availability of Yoenis Cespedes (right calf stiffness), Neil Walker (back) and Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee) for Monday’s series opener against the Marlins after all three suffered flare-ups of prior injuries.

Etc.

The Baltimore Orioles have signed right-hander Tommy Hunter — cut by the Cleveland Indians last week — recalled righty Oliver Drake from triple A and designated left-hander T.J. McFarland and outfielder Julio Borbon for assignment. ...

Dustin Pedroia left the Boston Red Sox after a death in the family and is expected back after Monday’s game.