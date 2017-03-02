MLB: David Price to consult specialists about sore elbow

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left elbow and forearm.

Price, who had been scheduled to make his first spring training start this weekend, had an MRI on Wednesday and is expected to seek second opinions from Drs. James Andrews and Neil ElAttrache.

Manager John Farrell said Price threw 38 pitches in a two-inning simulated game Tuesday and felt no discomfort. He first noticed the soreness Wednesday.

“He's gone through some soreness in the forearm/elbow area in previous spring trainings but this one has got a little bit more intensity to it,” Farrell said.

The loss of Price for a significant amount of time could be a setback for the Red Sox. The team was counting on Price, along with reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and lefty Chris Sale, acquired in a December trade with the White Sox for four top prospects, to lead the team this season.

Price went 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA in a major league-leading 35 starts last season, his first after signing a $210 million, seven-year contract with the Red Sox.

New York Mets third baseman David Wright rejoined his teammates in Port St. Lucie. Wright said he had no plans to retire despite dealing with health issues the last few seasons. He had been in New York where he was diagnosed with a shoulder impingement. The 34-year-old Wright has been shut down indefinitely from throwing, but is focused on returning.

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell, who made three All-Star teams and won the 1993 American League Cy Young Award, has been hired to coach a startup baseball team at Division II Queens University of Charlotte. Athletic director Cherie Swarthout announced McDowell's hiring Thursday.

The manager of a Mexican professional baseball team has been found hours after his club and league officials reported him missing. Guanajuato state chief prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa announced via Twitter that Francisco “Paquin” Estrada had been located by state authorities and is “unharmed.” The prosecutor gave no further details.

The last contact with Estrada had been Tuesday night and after he missed a scheduled news conference Wednesday, the team and league officials grew concerned.

Bravos de Leon issued a statement saying it did not know whether Estrada might have suffered a medical emergency or been “the victim of some crime situation.” The 69-year-old coach recently underwent heart surgery.